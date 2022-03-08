suterusu 24 Hour Volume Hits $47,572.00 (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, suterusu has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. suterusu has a market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $47,572.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About suterusu

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars.

