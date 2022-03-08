Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Trading Down 2%

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 77,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 188,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synaptogenix in the second quarter worth $140,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synaptogenix during the second quarter valued at $2,955,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptogenix during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synaptogenix during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptogenix in the third quarter worth about $178,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

