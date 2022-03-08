Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 219,923 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.85% of Synlogic worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at $20,333,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the third quarter valued at about $3,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 105.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 888,009 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Synlogic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

