Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 219,923 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.85% of Synlogic worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYBX. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter worth about $20,333,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 888,009 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 51,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Shares of SYBX opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.43. Synlogic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

