Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.53.

TRHC stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.34. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gordon Tunstall purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,838 shares of company stock valued at $539,947. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after buying an additional 82,983 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 50.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 27,405 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 134.7% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.2% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter valued at about $408,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

