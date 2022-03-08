Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.56) to GBX 190 ($2.49) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Investec initiated coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 189 ($2.48) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.50.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.