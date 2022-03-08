TD Securities Lowers Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$14.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRE. CIBC dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.42.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$8.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.10. The company has a market cap of C$644.54 million and a P/E ratio of 17.94. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$7.84 and a 12 month high of C$14.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

In other news, insider Llc Tmre Investors acquired 737,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,379,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,798,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$107,988,000.

About Martinrea International (Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.