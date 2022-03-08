Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Shares of TRC opened at $17.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $472.90 million, a P/E ratio of 85.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43. Tejon Ranch has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 442.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.