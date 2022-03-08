Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.600-$-1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.Teladoc Health also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.500 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.07.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $206.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,842 shares of company stock worth $1,234,042 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.