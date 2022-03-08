Teloscoin Tops One Day Volume of $970.00 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. Teloscoin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $970.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Teloscoin has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.58 or 0.00191244 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000995 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00025482 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00342542 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00054987 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007873 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

Teloscoin uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

