TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.327 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

TSE:T opened at C$33.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$46.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.48. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$24.93 and a 52 week high of C$33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.95.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,036,686.19.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

