TELUS (NYSE:TU) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TU. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TELUS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.55.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TU opened at $26.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. TELUS has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of TELUS by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of TELUS by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS (Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.