TELUS (NYSE:TU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.48

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 2024152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.
TU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.55.
The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 106.25%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in TELUS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TELUS by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in TELUS by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TELUS (NYSE:TU)
TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).
