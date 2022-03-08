Temple Hotels (TSE:TPH) Trading Up 0.2%

Temple Hotels Inc (TSE:TPH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.10. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,313.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.10. The firm has a market cap of C$157.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.87.
About Temple Hotels (TSE:TPH)
