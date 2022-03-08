Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Short Interest Update

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,470,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 9,710,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 991,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDC. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,157 shares of company stock worth $4,538,665. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,499,000 after purchasing an additional 77,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.16. 1,057,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,961. Teradata has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.90.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

