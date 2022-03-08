Terex (NYSE:TEX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.04

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.04 and last traded at $35.06, with a volume of 1301757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.27.

TEX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Get Terex alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,955,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,647,000 after purchasing an additional 489,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Terex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,188 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 78,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,319,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,984,000 after purchasing an additional 437,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.