Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Short Interest Down 19.4% in February

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 1,586.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 8,018.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 1,424.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Terminix Global stock traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $39.05. 992,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,613. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Terminix Global has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $53.33.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Terminix Global will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Terminix Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.