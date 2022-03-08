Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 2,389 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50.

On Friday, December 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $1,143,750.00.

TSLA traded up $19.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $824.40. 26,747,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,705,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $941.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $929.65. The company has a market cap of $827.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $1,447,578,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

