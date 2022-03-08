Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $1,143,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,514,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,538,672 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

Shares of TSLA traded up $19.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $824.40. The stock had a trading volume of 26,747,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,705,160. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $941.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $929.65. The firm has a market cap of $827.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

