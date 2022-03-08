Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Short Interest Down 16.6% in February

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,360,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the January 31st total of 22,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,289,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,047,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,412,000 after buying an additional 138,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 169,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,026,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

