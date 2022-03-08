Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,735. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.64. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $156.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.