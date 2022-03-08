Tezos (XTZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $115.34 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 8th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and approximately $115.34 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $2.98 or 0.00007669 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.64 or 0.00217467 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 908,634,118 coins and its circulating supply is 886,692,857 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

