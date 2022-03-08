Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the January 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on THLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Thales from €125.00 ($135.87) to €100.00 ($108.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

THLLY opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. Thales has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

