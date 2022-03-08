The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the January 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 27,838 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

