The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 695,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 28,548 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 250,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $40,502,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.9% during the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,808,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,169,000 after purchasing an additional 177,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 599,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,892,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS opened at $71.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.30. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The stock has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.74.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

