The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 6.4% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $148,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 695,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 28,548 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 250,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,403,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,502,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,808,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,169,000 after buying an additional 177,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 599,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,892,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNS has been the subject of several research reports. boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.74.

NYSE BNS traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.20. The company had a trading volume of 53,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,439. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The company has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day moving average is $67.30.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

