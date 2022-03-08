The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.48

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 8736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($62.24) to GBX 4,550 ($59.62) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Berkeley Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,282.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

