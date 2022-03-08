The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) to post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.17. Clorox reported earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded down $6.31 on Thursday, hitting $139.18. The company had a trading volume of 94,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.99. Clorox has a 1 year low of $138.61 and a 1 year high of $196.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

