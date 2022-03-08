The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $18,131,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 800,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,708,000 after buying an additional 98,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,336 shares of company stock worth $16,490,281. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $10.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.02. The stock had a trading volume of 97,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,195. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.81 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

