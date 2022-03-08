The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. 192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,410. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $11.59.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (GGT)
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.