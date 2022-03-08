The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. 192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,410. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the third quarter worth $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

