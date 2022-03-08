The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $70 million-$72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.60 million.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $613.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.83.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

HCKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 287.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

