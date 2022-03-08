The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) versus Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA) Financial Survey

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) and Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Hartford Financial Services Group and Omnichannel Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hartford Financial Services Group $22.39 billion 0.97 $2.37 billion $6.64 9.85 Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A

The Hartford Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Hartford Financial Services Group and Omnichannel Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hartford Financial Services Group 10.56% 12.39% 2.89% Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

The Hartford Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnichannel Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Hartford Financial Services Group and Omnichannel Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hartford Financial Services Group 0 5 8 0 2.62 Omnichannel Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus target price of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.30%. Given The Hartford Financial Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Hartford Financial Services Group is more favorable than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group beats Omnichannel Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products, primarily throughout the U.S., within its standard commercial lines, which consists of The Hartford's small commercial and middle market lines of business. The Personal Lines segment includes automobile, homeowners and home-based business coverage to individuals across the U.S. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment includes certain property and casualty operations, currently managed by the company, that have discontinued writing new business and substantially all of the company's asbestos and environmental exposures.

Omnichannel Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

