The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.90

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.90 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65.

Home Depot has raised its dividend payment by 17.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Home Depot has a dividend payout ratio of 43.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Home Depot to earn $17.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $322.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.11. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $252.52 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $337.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

