The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $394.48.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock traded down $6.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,091,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.02. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $261.79 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $330.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

