The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,872 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,332 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,984,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 391.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 273,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 217,479 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.51. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.56 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

