The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Decreased by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,096,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,008 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker makes up approximately 2.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $148,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,349,000 after buying an additional 72,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,026,000 after buying an additional 78,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,043,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,226,000 after purchasing an additional 90,698 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 996,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,236. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.58.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

