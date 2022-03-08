The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $922.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) will announce $922.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $880.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $970.79 million. Middleby posted sales of $758.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year sales of $3.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. Middleby’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.56.

NASDAQ MIDD traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.19. 9,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $157.25 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.92.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 157.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Middleby by 57.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after purchasing an additional 51,829 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Middleby by 10.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Middleby in the second quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

