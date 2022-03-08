Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,769 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 3.2% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $200,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,505,340,000 after purchasing an additional 114,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,245,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,282,543,000 after purchasing an additional 185,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,526,249,000 after purchasing an additional 119,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after purchasing an additional 445,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,344,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,339,329,000 after purchasing an additional 41,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $13.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $520.81. 26,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,236. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $583.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $598.10. The company has a market cap of $203.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.63 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.