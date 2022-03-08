TheStreet Lowers Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank of Canada began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares set a $170.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.25.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $121.50 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $98.23 and a one year high of $158.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth about $199,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

