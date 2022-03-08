Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 202.0% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

ALEX stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 3.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

