Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Knowles were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Knowles by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 473,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 215,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 138,250 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Knowles by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 612,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 100,161 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 65,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 287,887 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KN. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

In other Knowles news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $293,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,711 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

