Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 150.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 21.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

GNL opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -761.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.