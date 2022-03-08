Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.35 Million Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,147,925 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 60.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHO opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.17 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

