Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.36 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,673 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bunge were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 7.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth $434,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 583.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 3.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $19,864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $24,784,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,061,050 shares of company stock valued at $110,113,573. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BG stock opened at $108.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.14. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $112.63.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

