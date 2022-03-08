Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $1.28 Million in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.4% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 90,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Radware stock opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 209.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.07. Radware Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.21.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

