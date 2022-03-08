Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,310,000 after buying an additional 322,870 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 278,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,908,000 after buying an additional 137,712 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 35.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,718,000 after buying an additional 117,867 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 66.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,274,000 after buying an additional 108,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after buying an additional 105,217 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFG opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average is $58.75. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock worth $6,454,042 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

