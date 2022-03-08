Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE TWI traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 514,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,065. Titan International has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $689.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Titan International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 28.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Titan International will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan International by 9,915.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Titan International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Titan International by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

