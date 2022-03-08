Toncoin (TON) Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TON) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.00 or 0.00005181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $2.44 billion and $10.02 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043890 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.38 or 0.06625980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,541.26 or 1.00053253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00046405 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

