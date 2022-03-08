Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$116.00 at Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$117.00 to C$116.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TD. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Saturday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$103.27.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$97.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$102.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$93.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$79.57 and a 1 year high of C$109.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$177.34 billion and a PE ratio of 12.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.65%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

