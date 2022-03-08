TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 433 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $418.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,752,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,509,815. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $451.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.42. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $385.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

